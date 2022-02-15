GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 9,010 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Shares of SAGE opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $88.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

