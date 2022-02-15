GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 7,431 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,938,000 after buying an additional 509,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 49,528.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after buying an additional 1,956,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 20.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after buying an additional 311,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after buying an additional 66,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.
Marten Transport Profile
Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
