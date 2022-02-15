GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 23,651 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,651 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $868.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

