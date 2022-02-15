GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 208 Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 1,845.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,197,000 after acquiring an additional 37,291 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cable One by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,974,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,466,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,500.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,631.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,796.61. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,448.14 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.83.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

