GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

ADS stock opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.