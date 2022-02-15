GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $383,000 Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $15,910,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,451,000 after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.
SBA Communications Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.