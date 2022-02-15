Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Announces GBX 1.75 Dividend

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) announced a dividend on Monday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GRID opened at GBX 132.67 ($1.80) on Tuesday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 102.75 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.83). The company has a market capitalization of £580.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 131.58.

Get Gresham House Energy Storage Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Cathy Pitt acquired 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £1,189.02 ($1,608.96).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.