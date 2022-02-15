Gravity Finance (GFI) Hits Market Cap of $953,646.78

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $953,646.78 and approximately $17,904.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.41 or 0.07132432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,200.59 or 0.99626018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00049102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.