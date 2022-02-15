Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Up 67.3% in January

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Gravity by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gravity by 93.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gravity by 227.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gravity by 39.4% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gravity alerts:

Shares of GRVY remained flat at $$45.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,163. Gravity has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $167.67. The firm has a market cap of $315.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.