GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS GRRB opened at $29.00 on Monday. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Grandsouth Bancorp. operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating GrandSouth Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, loans, special services, factoring, gift cards, and travel cards. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

