Graham (NYSE:GHM) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GHM. StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Graham has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $36,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Graham by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 8.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

