GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Plans Final Dividend of $0.10

GPT Group (ASX:GPT) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Sunday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02.
About GPT Group
Recommended Stories
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
Receive News & Ratings for GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.