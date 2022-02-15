Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 19,211 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,211 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,969,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,819,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $167.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.59. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

