Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 39,969 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 138,460 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

NYSE:AXL opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $849.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.