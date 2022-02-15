Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 129.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $108,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

