Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,339 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 1,120.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

NYSE CTVA opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.