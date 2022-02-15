Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after buying an additional 74,642 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after buying an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,977,000 after buying an additional 244,854 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $895,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.93 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

