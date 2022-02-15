Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $141.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

