Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Down 62.3% in January

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the January 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth $18,218,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter worth $18,286,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 958,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 206,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 818,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 551,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 284,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIIX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.94. 20,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,271. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.06. Gores Holdings VIII has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

