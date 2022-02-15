GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GoodRx by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after buying an additional 1,997,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 249,875 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 226,899 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $8,896,709.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,105,986 shares of company stock worth $40,806,628 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

