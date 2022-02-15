Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 407,040 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,901,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 407,040 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at $95,000. 36.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $634.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.93. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTI. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

