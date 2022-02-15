Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell bought 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

