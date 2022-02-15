Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.17 Million Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 475,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 15.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

VRRM opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.40 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

