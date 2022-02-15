Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.92 Million Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,454 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.15%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

