Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) by 44.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 676,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,751 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuvve were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve during the second quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Nuvve during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Nuvve during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuvve during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvve stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $125.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.06. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

