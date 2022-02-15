Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 243,886 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 106.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,886 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 176.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 60,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,167,000 after acquiring an additional 112,354 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 8.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 583,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 34.4% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,874.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO David William Sides bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

