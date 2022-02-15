Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Down 5.7%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 97,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,278,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 26.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

