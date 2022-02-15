Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 831,443 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,134,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,195,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,670,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after purchasing an additional 415,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

