GoDaddy Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for GoDaddy in a research note issued on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Truist Financial also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

GDDY stock opened at $80.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.22. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 100,652 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 133,817 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.