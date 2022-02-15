GNY Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. GNY has a total market cap of $24.57 million and approximately $28,111.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One GNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get GNY alerts:

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

