Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the January 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

