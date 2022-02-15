Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $69.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $1,496,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,736 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,688 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $116,843,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $103,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63. Global-e Online has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $83.77.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.