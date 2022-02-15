Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JETMF remained flat at $$1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. 45 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,607. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 24.42.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

