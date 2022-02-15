Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of CO opened at $4.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $509.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.37.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.36%.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.
