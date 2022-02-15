Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 602,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,455 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Glatfelter by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Glatfelter by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 65,851 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Glatfelter by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Glatfelter by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,746,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,310,000 after acquiring an additional 154,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Glatfelter by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLT opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.40. Glatfelter Co. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $18.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

GLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

