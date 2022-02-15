Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.28. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 12.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

