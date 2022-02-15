Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getinge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank cut Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

Shares of Getinge stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $39.49. 93,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. Getinge has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $901.97 million for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 11.03%.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

