Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getinge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank cut Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.
Shares of Getinge stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $39.49. 93,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. Getinge has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Getinge
Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Getinge (GNGBY)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.