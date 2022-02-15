Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $29,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

