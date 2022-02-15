Geode Capital Management LLC Has $29.78 Million Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $29,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.