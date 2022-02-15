Geode Capital Management LLC Has $28.22 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 136,777 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $28,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECK. TD Securities increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.26.

NYSE:TECK opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

