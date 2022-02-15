Geode Capital Management LLC Has $26.87 Million Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 638,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $26,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JOE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $1,955,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get St. Joe alerts:

JOE opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.