Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $27,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 581,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,332,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 255,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,793,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $128.29 on Tuesday. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $179.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.75 and its 200 day moving average is $152.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.