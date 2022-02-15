Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,290 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $27,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,005,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 32,882.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,169,000 after buying an additional 1,187,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,226,000 after buying an additional 1,137,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $4,025,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 31,381 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $3,339,879.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,740,293 shares of company stock worth $706,244,930. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE APP opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average is $81.35.
AppLovin Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
