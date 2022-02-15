Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,879 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $30,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Futu by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Futu by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $202.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

