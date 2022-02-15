Genuine Parts (GPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Genuine Parts to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $98.23 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

