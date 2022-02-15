Genesis Energy (GEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genesis Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Genesis Energy worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEL. Citigroup began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.