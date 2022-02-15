Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEGYY opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

