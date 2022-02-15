GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
JOB stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.17.
GEE Group Company Profile
