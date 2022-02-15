Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

NYSE:GTX opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.00. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 35.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 241,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 521.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 504,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

