GamerCoin (GHX) Price Down 14% This Week

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 14% against the dollar. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $20.54 million and $448,762.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.43 or 0.07049727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,001.81 or 0.99697313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00048790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 848,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 402,685,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

